Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.34. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

