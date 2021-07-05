Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,858,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,729,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000.

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.36. 129,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

