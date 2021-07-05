Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,435. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

