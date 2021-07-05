Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $869.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $819.63 million and the highest is $883.80 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. The stock had a trading volume of 499,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,914. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.