Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

BTAI traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 590,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $71.50.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

