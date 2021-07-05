Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

