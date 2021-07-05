$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 48.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 324,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,594 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

