$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $4.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $17.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $17.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,927. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.41.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

