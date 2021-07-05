Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $13.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.01 million. Veru reported sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

Several research firms recently commented on VERU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 711,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.11 million, a P/E ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.