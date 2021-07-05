HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 23,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $30.70. 6,294,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,146. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47. HP has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.