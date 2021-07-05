Kadena (KDA) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.25 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Kadena has a total market cap of $47.25 million and approximately $817,664.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00134885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00164868 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,168.14 or 1.00079318 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,456,913 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

