Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $16.13 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $16.13 million and $1.11 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

