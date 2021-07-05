$280.03 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $280.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the lowest is $201.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $147.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.97.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

