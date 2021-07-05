Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 10,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,094. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.