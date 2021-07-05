Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Brookline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 26.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.73. 10,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,094. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

