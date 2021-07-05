Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.01. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,397,920. The company has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

