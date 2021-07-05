RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 37.07%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RMAX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,333. The firm has a market cap of $620.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

