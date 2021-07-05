Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 97.8% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,060,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 2,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

