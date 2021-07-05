Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 22,690,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 782,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 654,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

SKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.