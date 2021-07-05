Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS PTRUF remained flat at $$0.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

