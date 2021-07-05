Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.50. 776,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,041. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after buying an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,028,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.