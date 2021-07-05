$294.95 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $294.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.80 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

