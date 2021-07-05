$294.95 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post $294.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.80 million and the lowest is $288.10 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $284.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 184.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.