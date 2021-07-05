Short Interest in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Declines By 17.9%

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OTIC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.15. 260,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 230.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 925,551 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

