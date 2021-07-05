Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

NYSE VTN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.