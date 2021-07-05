Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 469,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,069. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

