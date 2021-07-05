Bondly (BONDLY) Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and $532,105.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.52 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.15 or 0.07990230 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

