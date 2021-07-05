iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

iRobot stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.29. The company had a trading volume of 326,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,355. iRobot has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

