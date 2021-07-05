Professional Planning Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Professional Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,574.38. 87,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,576.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,428.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

