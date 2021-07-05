HeartBout (HB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $183.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $109,509.58 and $183.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00824886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.11 or 0.07979790 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

