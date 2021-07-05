Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to post sales of $962.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.20 million and the highest is $964.47 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 21,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,547. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

