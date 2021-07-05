$17.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $17.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $842.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million.

SRNE traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,995,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,134,116. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

