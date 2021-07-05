NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

