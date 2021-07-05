Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.16. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

