Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.67. 26,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,072. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

