Coatue Management LLC Has $821.34 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,510.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,328.12. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

