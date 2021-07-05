Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 902 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,601 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $56.76. 841,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,346,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

