Short Interest in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Drops By 17.1%

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

WM traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.97. 1,470,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

