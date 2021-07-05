Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,875.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $15,875.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

