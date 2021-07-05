Secure Pad (SEPA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,349.00

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Secure Pad coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.39 or 0.00021834 BTC on popular exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,349.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secure Pad has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,334 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

