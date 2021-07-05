Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Renasant reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of RNST traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

