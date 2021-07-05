EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXFO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 58,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,202. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.60 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,996,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.