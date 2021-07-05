Brokerages Expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 35.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 86.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,311,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 608,257 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 823,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $164,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

