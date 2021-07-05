GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,663 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. 11,392,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,452,842. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

