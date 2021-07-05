Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 8,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 142,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,654,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 783,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

