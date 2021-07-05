Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 8,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.