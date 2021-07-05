Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,850,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 24,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

