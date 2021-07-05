Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Decreases By 25.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 508,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,361. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.86. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 139.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

