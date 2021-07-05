Brokerages Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT at €34.37

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €34.37 ($40.44).

A number of research firms recently commented on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

G1A traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.10 ($40.12). The stock had a trading volume of 470,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

