Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $95.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.25.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 385,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,359. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

