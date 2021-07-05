SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) Receives €17.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.84).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

SAF-Holland stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €11.82 ($13.91). 74,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.35. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €4.95 ($5.82) and a one year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 million and a P/E ratio of 34.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €13.20.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

