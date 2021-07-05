Scotiabank Raises Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$40.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.78.

TSE ITP traded down C$0.67 on Monday, hitting C$28.60. 176,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of C$11.63 and a twelve month high of C$32.88.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$395.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,981,364.32.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

