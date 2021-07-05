Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 16,595,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,397,920. The firm has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.